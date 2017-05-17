FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2017 / 11:04 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fairfax Media receives proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in Co

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Fairfax Media Ltd:

* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share

* TPG Consortium and Hellman & Friedman granted due diligence

* Fairfax Media to allow TPG Consortium and Hellman & Friedman to conduct due diligence

* Proposal assumes no dividends are paid by Fairfax from date of proposal to completion of H&F indicative proposal

* During the due diligence period Fairfax intends to continue progressing the announced potential separation of domain group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

