3 months ago
BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on receiving interest from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
#Publishing
May 7, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on receiving interest from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Fairfax Media Ltd:

* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board

* Indication of interest to acquire Fairfax for a combination of cash and Scrip consideration in a newly listed vehicle

* Consideration under TPG Consortium's indicative proposal comprises $0.95 in cash

* Consideration under proposal also comprises 1 share in a newly listed co which consortium values at $0.25 - $0.30 per share

* New Media Co would be created by demerging and listing Australian Community Media, New Zealand Media, Macquarie Media and Stan

* "New Media Co would be separately listed on ASX"

* TPG Consortium propose to fund cash consideration through a combination of equity (to be provided by TPG Consortium) and debt

* "Proposed split of businesses may not optimise shareholder value" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

