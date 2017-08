May 12 (Reuters) - ASTARTA HOLDING NV

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED AND ITS AFFILIATES ACQUIRED MAJOR SHAREHOLDING IN THE COMPANY (FAIRFAX)

* FAIRFAX ACQUIRED IN TOTAL 1,951,583 SHARES IN COMPANY, REPRESENTING 7.81% OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS OF COMPANY FROM ALUXES HOLDING LIMITED

* PURCHASE PRICE WAS 60 PLN PER SHARE

* AFTER COMPLETION OF ALL TRANSACTIONS FAIRFAX CONTROLS 7,002,259 SHARES OF COMPANY, REPRESENTING 28.01% OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS