FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol sees Q1 total sales of $165 mln-$175 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol sees Q1 total sales of $165 mln-$175 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc

* Sees q1 total sales expected to be in a range of $165 million - $175 million

* Fairmount santrol holdings inc q1 adjusted ebitda expected to be in a range of $17 million -$20 million- sec filing

* Fairmount santrol holdings inc - sees q1 total volumes of 2.6 million - 2.7 million tons

* Sees restart of brewer and maiden rock will add 2.3 million tons of annual capacity by middle of q2

* Fairmount santrol holdings inc - q2 raw sand pricing increases expected to surpass q1 price increases assuming consistent mix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.