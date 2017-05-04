FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Fairpoint Communications reports Q1 loss per share of $0.88
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fairpoint Communications reports Q1 loss per share of $0.88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Fairpoint Communications Inc:

* Fairpoint Communications reports 2017 first quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.88

* Q1 revenue $201.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $201 million

* Says expects to add more than 200 additional fiber-to-tower ethernet connections bringing total count to more than 2,100 tower ethernet circuits

* Says for full year 2017, company expects to generate $105 million to $115 million of unlevered free cash flow

* Says adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $245 million to $250 million for FY 2017

* Says annual capital expenditures are expected to be $110 million to $115 million for FY 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-1.74, revenue view $796.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.