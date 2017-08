BRIEF-Fairpoint Group sees 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations

March 28 (Reuters) - Fairpoint Group Plc:

* Says 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations

* Says 2016 revenue expected to be 52.9 mln pounds versus 54.1 mln pounds in 2015

* Says 2016 adjusted PBT expected to be 4.9 mln pounds versus 10.5 mln pounds in 2015

* Says 2017 will be year of transition as group completes its restructuring programme and rebases near term expectations for legal services