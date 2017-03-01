BRIEF-Fairvest to buy Kwazulu-Natal property for 172.5 mln rand

March 1 (Reuters) - Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd:

* Entered into an agreement ("sale agreement")on March 1 2017 with Growthpoint Properties Limited

* To acquire rental enterprise operated by seller in respect of property at ERF 3217, Empangeni Township, Kwazulu-Natal, situated at corner commercial road

* Purchase consideration for acquisition is 172.5 mln rand, which includes vat at rate of 0 pct

* Will settle purchase consideration in cash