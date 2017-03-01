FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Fairvest to buy Kwazulu-Natal property for 172.5 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd:

* Entered into an agreement ("sale agreement")on March 1 2017 with Growthpoint Properties Limited

* To acquire rental enterprise operated by seller in respect of property at ERF 3217, Empangeni Township, Kwazulu-Natal, situated at corner commercial road

* Purchase consideration for acquisition is 172.5 mln rand, which includes vat at rate of 0 pct

* Will settle purchase consideration in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

