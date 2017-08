April 10 (Reuters) - Faisal Islamic Bank Of Egypt :

* FY consol net profit after minority interest EGP 2.91 billion versus EGP 782 million year ago

* FY consol net income from interests and sales EGP 3.85 billion versus EGP 3.19 billion year ago

* EGP floatation had positive impact of EGP 1.55 billion on FY consol results Source: (bit.ly/2nTTWJl) Further company coverage: )