June 20 Falconstor Software Inc
* Falconstor software inc - june 2017, board approved
comprehensive plan to increase operating performance - sec
filing
* Falconstor software - expects plan when combined with
previous workforce reductions in q2 of fiscal 2017 will have
reduced co's workforce to about 90 employees
* Falconstor software - realignment, reduction in workforce
are anticipated to result in annualized cost savings of
approximately $10.0 million
* Falconstor software inc - in connection with plan, company
expects to incur total estimated charges of up to $800,000,
consisting primarily of severance
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sOGQnt)
Further company coverage: