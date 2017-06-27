BRIEF-Henry Group Holdings says FY revenue HK$65.8 million
* FY profit and total comprehensive income for year attributable to owners of co HK$34.1 million versus HK$1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 FALKENSTEIN NEBENWERTE AG:
* OLAF HEIN LEAVES MANAGEMENT BOARD AS OF JUNE 30, 2017
* SUCCESSOR OF MR HEIN WILL BE MS TRAUTE KUHLMANN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit and total comprehensive income for year attributable to owners of co HK$34.1 million versus HK$1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DIVESTED, THROUGH WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY BURE FINANCIAL SERVICES, 341.271 A-SHARES AND 8.430.617 B-SHARES IN CATELLA AB