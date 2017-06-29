June 29FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 2.6 million shares of Kanemi Co Ltd , and will increase voting power in Kanemi to 52.5 percent from 26.1 percent, for 8.73 billion yen

* Effective date will be as of the last day of July

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EK7kxX

