May 29 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd:

* Fy revenue up 33 percent to r5.7 billion

* Fy operating profit before non-operational items and additional interest costs up 18 percent to r938 million

* Fy headline earnings per share before non-operational items and additional interest costs up 13 percent to 613 cents per share