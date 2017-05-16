BRIEF-Famous Brands sees full-year HEPS between 15 pct-25 pct lower

May 16 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd:

* Sees FY HEPS between 15 pct and 25 pct lower than year ago, at between 460 cents per share and 408 cents per share

* Sees FY HEPS, before non-operational items from recent deal and increased interest costs, 594-669 cents per share, being 10 pct-24 pct higher versus year ago

* One-Off non-operational items relate to acqusition of Gourmet Burger Kitchen Restaurants in the UK