DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 2 Famous Dave's Of America Inc
* Famous Dave's of America accelerates refranchising strategy
* Says plans to focus solely on its franchisees
* Says to accelerate refranchising of its 33 company-owned restaurants over next 12 to 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]