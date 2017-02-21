BRIEF-Fang enters into agreement to terminate the restructuring

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Fang Holdings Ltd

* Fang enters into agreement to terminate the restructuring

* Fang Holdings Ltd says transacting parties agreed to terminate restructuring in light of substantial regulatory uncertainties in China

* Fang Holdings Ltd- entered into an agreement to terminate its proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in Chongqing Wanli New Energy Co., Ltd.

* Fang Holdings Ltd - termination agreement will become effective upon board approvals of transacting parties