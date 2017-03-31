FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Fang Holdings Q4 non-GAAP loss per ADS was $0.02
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fang Holdings Q4 non-GAAP loss per ADS was $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Fang Holdings Ltd

* Fang announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $174.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.6 million

* Qtrly fully diluted loss per ADS was $0.02

* Fang Holdings Ltd - "company is undergoing adjustments to its transformations and company is planning to return to open-platform strategy"

* Qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ADS was $0.02

* Fang Holdings - before strategic changes are finalized, will see decrease in its top line revenue but will expect to be profitable for whole year 2017

* Fang Holdings Ltd qtrly loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares $0.11

* Fang Holdings Ltd qtrly non GAAP loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $187.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.