5 months ago
BRIEF-Fanhua reports fourth quarter results
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fanhua reports fourth quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Fanhua Inc

* Fanhua reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 78.4 percent to rmb 1.5 billion

* Qtrly basic net income per ads 0.96

* Fanhua Inc - expect to generate no less than rmb180 million of operating income in 2017

* Fanhua Inc - total net revenues were us$221.0 million for q4 of 2016, representing an increase of 78.4%

* Fanhua Inc - fanhua expects its operating income to be no less than rmb40 million for q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

