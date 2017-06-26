RPT-Apple working with Hertz to test self-driving technology - BBG
June 26 Apple Inc is leasing a small fleet of cars from rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc to test self-driving technology, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
June 26 Federal National Mortgage Association
* Fannie Mae announces two credit insurance risk transfer transactions on $19.8 billion of single-family loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Apple Inc is leasing a small fleet of cars from rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc to test self-driving technology, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
BRUSSELS, June 26 Social media giants Facebook , Google's YouTube, Twitter and Microsoft said on Monday they were forming a global working group to combine their efforts to remove terrorist content from their platforms.