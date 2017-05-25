FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction

* Has secured commitments for a new front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction

* Loan pool is expected to be filled over course of nine months, beginning with Q2 2017 deliveries

* Fannie Mae will retain risk for first 50 basis points of loss on an approximately $5.2 billion pool of loans

* CIRT will provide protection for any credit losses not covered by underlying primary mortgage insurance

* All loans covered by new transaction will already have primary mortgage insurance coverage

* Transaction to shift part of credit risk on pools of single-family loans with combined upb of about $5.2 billion to a group of reinsurers

* Fannie Mae will retain risk for first 50 basis points of loss on an approximately $5.2 billion pool of loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.