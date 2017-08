March 14 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae

* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale

* Fannie mae - sale included approximately 9,400 loans totaling $1.68 billion in unpaid principal balance (upb), divided among four pools

* Fannie mae - winning bidders for transaction, expected to close on april 25, were igloo series ii trust for pool 1, mtglq investors for pools 2 through 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: