Feb 17 Federal National Mortgage Association
:
* Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 billion and
comprehensive income of $11.7 billion for 2016
* Fannie Mae - company reports net income of $5.0 billion
and comprehensive income of $4.9 billion for fourth quarter 2016
* Fannie Mae- company expects to pay treasury a $5.5 billion
dividend in March 2017
* Fannie Mae - fourth quarter 2016 net income of $5.0
billion increased from $3.2 billion in the third quarter of 2016
* Fannie Mae qtrly net interest income $5,805 million versus
$5,435 million in Q3
* Fannie Mae - paid a total of $9.6 billion in dividends to
treasury in 2016
* Fannie Mae - net revenues were $6.2 billion for the fourth
quarter of 2016, compared with $5.6 billion for the third
quarter of 2016
* Fannie Mae - reported a positive net worth of $6.1 billion
as of December 31, 2016
* Fannie Mae - single-family net income was $4.5 billion in
the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $2.7 billion in the
third quarter of 2016
* Fannie Mae - single-family serious delinquency rate for
Fannie Mae’S book of business was 1.20 percent as of Dec 31,
2016
* Fannie Mae - Fannie Mae expect its single-family serious
delinquency rate to continue to decline
* Fannie Mae-as single-family serious delinquency rate has
already declined "significantly" over past years, expects more
modest declines in this rate in future
