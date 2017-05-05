BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 Fannie Mae:
* Fannie Mae reports net income of $2.8 billion and comprehensive income of $2.8 billion for first quarter 2017
* Fannie Mae- expects to pay $2.8 billion in dividends to treasury in june 2017
* Fannie Mae - qtrly net interest income $ 5,346 million versus $ 4,769 million
* Fannie mae - qtrly comprehensive income of $2.78 billion versus $4.87 billion last quarter
* Fannie Mae - company reported a positive net worth of $3.4 billion as of march 31, 2017
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders was $6.0 million or $0.00 per share
* Fannie Mae - single-family serious delinquency rate for fannie Mae’s book of business was 1.12 percent as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results