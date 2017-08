March 17 (Reuters) - Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd :

* Group's profit for year decreased by 24.1 pct from RMB1.403 billion in 2015 to RMB1.064 billion in 2016

* Board proposed payment of a final dividend of HK$5.00 cents per share

* FY group's total revenue increased by 33.8% to RMB10.921 billion Source text: [bit.ly/2nMQ0KL] Further company coverage: