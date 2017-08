March 29 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd:

* Net profit for the year RMB 2.88 billion versus RMB 2.50 billion

* FY total revenue RMB 13.93 billion versus RMB 11.80 billion

* A final dividend for the year 2016 of hk$0.23 per share was proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: