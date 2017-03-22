FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Far East Horizon says IFEL, FETJ and Shanghai International Trust enters trust contract
March 22, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Far East Horizon says IFEL, FETJ and Shanghai International Trust enters trust contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd

* IFEL, FETJ and Shanghai International Trust entered into trust contract

* IFEL, FETJ, Industrial Bank, Guotai Junan and Shanghai International Trust entered into underwriting agreement

* IFEL and FETJ have conditionally agreed to entrust Shanghai International Trust with underlying assets

* Underwriters shall arrange for issuance of different classes of assets backed notes in face value of rmb2.93 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

