FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Far East Horizon says unit and Lujiazui International entered into trust contract
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Far East Horizon says unit and Lujiazui International entered into trust contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd:

* IFEL, a unit of co, FETJ, an indirect unit of co, and Lujiazui International Trust entered into trust contract,

* Pursuant to trust contract, total amount of trust scale under trust shall be RMB3.64 billion

* Lujiazui International Trust to be trustee to manage, operate and dispose of underlying assets in its own capacity to beneficiaries

* Underlying assets represent rights and interests of ifel and fetj pursuant to underlying finance leases as of initial benchmark date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.