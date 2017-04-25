BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered asset disposal agreements

April 25 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd

* Unit and GF Securities Asset Management entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement

* FETJ, a unit and GF Securities Asset Management (Guangdong) entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement

* Consideration for FETJ deal RMB1.21 billion

* IFEL assets disposal agreement at a consideration of RMB2.35 billion

* Upon completion of disposal of IFEL and FETJ, group would realise a net gain of approximately RMB832 thousand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: