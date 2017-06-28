Vivendi would need to pay a 30 pct premium to take over Ubisoft, analysts say
* Key battle ground will be Ubisoft's general meeting in September
June 28 Far East Hotels And Entertainment Ltd :
* FY revenue HK$46.7 million versus HK$48.9 million
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$4.8 million versus loss of HK$10.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Key battle ground will be Ubisoft's general meeting in September
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)