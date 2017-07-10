BRIEF-WWPKG Holdings expects profit attributable for three months ended 30 june 2017
* Expected to record a profit attributable to owners of company for three months ended 30 June 2017
July 10 Far East Holdings Bhd-
* Ffb production for the month of june 2017 was 27,510.86 metric tonne Source text (bit.ly/2uHPv98) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to invest HK$500,000 to set up a wholly owned Hong Kong-based subsidiary, which will be engaged in investment and trading business