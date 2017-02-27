BRIEF-CCA Industries posts quarterly EPS of $0.03
* Reports net income for the quarter and year ended November 30, 2016
Feb 27 Farmacol Sa
* The company's shares to be suspended from the trade on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange as of Feb. 27
* Andrzej Olszewski announced earlier on a mandatory squeeze out for the remaining 9.46 pct stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reports net income for the quarter and year ended November 30, 2016
* Clarifies on news item on sale of Hometown, closure of Planet Sports, merger of stores of E-Zone with Big Bazaar
BRIDGNORTH, England, March 7 British manufacturer Grainger & Worrall makes millions of pounds casting complex aluminium engine blocks for Formula One and other high-performance cars. But it has hit a problem when it comes to a more basic issue: finding skilled workers.