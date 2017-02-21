FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Farmer Bros announces new sales model to strengthen DSD organization
February 21, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Farmer Bros announces new sales model to strengthen DSD organization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Farmer Bros. Co:

* Farmer bros. co. Announces new sales model to strengthen dsd organization

* Restructuring of its direct-store-delivery (DSD) sales model

* Targeting approximately $2.0 million - $2.6 million in annual cost savings associated with restructuring

* Anticipates that it will begin to recognize cost benefits in q4 of fiscal 2017

* Expects annualized savings from restructuring plan beginning in q2 of fiscal 2018

* Estimates that it will recognize approximately $3.7 million - $4.9 million of pre-tax restructuring charges by end of q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

