March 9 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp

* Increases quarterly dividend by 38 percent

* Farmer Mac reports 2016 results and announces dividend increase

* Q4 core earnings per share $1.30

* Q4 earnings per share $2.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp - quarterly dividend on all classes of Farmer Mac's common stock to $0.36 per share

* Net interest income was $36.7 million in q4 2016, compared to $31.0 million in q4 2015

