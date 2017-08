April 19 (Reuters) - Farmers Capital Bank Corp

* Farmers Capital Bank corporation announces first quarter earnings

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 net interest income decreased $58 thousand or 0.4% compared with the linked quarter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)