5 months ago
BRIEF-Farmers National Banc Corp to acquire Monitor Bancorp Inc
March 13, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Farmers National Banc Corp to acquire Monitor Bancorp Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Farmers National Banc Corp

* Farmers National Banc Corp to acquire Monitor Bancorp Inc

* Farmers National Banc Corp - transaction valued at approximately $7.8 million

* Farmers National Banc Corp says transaction valued at approximately $7.8 million

* Farmers National Banc Corp - upon consummation of transaction, Monitor Bank will be merged with and into Farmers National Bank of Canfield

* Farmers National Banc Corp - expects deal to be immediately accretive to tangible book value per share with no tangible book value dilution

* Farmers National Banc Corp - expects transaction to be accretive to earnings per share, excluding items, beginning in first full year of combined operations

* Farmers National Banc Corp - merger is expected to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for those shareholders electing to receive Farmers' shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

