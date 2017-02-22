BRIEF-Farmland Partners reports Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.36

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Farmland Partners Inc

* Reports results for the quarter and year ended december 31, 2016 and announces operating revenues of $31.0 million, earnings per share of $0.09 and affo per share of $0.58 for 2016

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $42 million to $47 million

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.36

* "Expects that farm rents will be flat or will modestly increase nationwide in 2017"

* Some regions, like corn belt, may see modest declines in rents, which will be offset by increases in rents in other areas in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: