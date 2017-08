June 5 (Reuters) - Farmland Partners Inc:

* Farmland Partners Inc. releases quarterly supplemental and initial full-year 2017 financial outlook

* Farmland Partners Inc- ‍initial full-year 2017 financial outlook, AFFO per share $0.33-$0.37​

* Sees 2017 total revenues from $42 million to $43.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: