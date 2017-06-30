BRIEF-Australian Govt Takeovers Panel updates on affairs of Molopo Energy
* Made declaration of unacceptable circumstances in relation to applications by Keybridge Capital & Molopo Energy
June 30 FASTIGHETS AB BALDER
* FASTIGHETS AB BALDER - BALDER ACQUIRES 56 PER CENT OF SERENA PROPERTIES AB
* SERENA PROPERTIES OWNS 21 RETAIL PROPERTIES IN FINLAND WITH A MARKET VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY 200 MILLION EUROS
* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q3 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, June 30 China stocks gains for a second straight week, as MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index fuelled a buying spree for blue-chips, even as concerns lingered over a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.