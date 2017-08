April 20 (Reuters) - FASTPARTNER AB

* FASTPARTNER BUILDS A NEW SCHOOL FOR PROLYMPIA IN GÄVLE

* SIGNED 20-YEAR LEASE WITH PROLYMPIA COMPRISING TOTAL OF ABOUT 6,300 SQ.M. TO TOTAL RENTAL VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 244 MILLION

* MOVE IN SCHEDULED FOR AUG.2018