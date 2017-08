Feb 23 (Reuters) - Fastpartner AB:

* Q4 rental income 323.0 million Swedish crowns ($35.93 million) versus 298.9 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax profit 639.4 million crowns versus 309.9 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2016 dividend of 4.0 crowns per ordinary share and 20 crowns per preferance share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9886 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)