3 months ago
BRIEF-Faurecia and ZF enter in a strategic partnership
May 4, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Faurecia and ZF enter in a strategic partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Faurecia

* Faurecia and ZF enter in a strategic partnership

* Strategic partnership for development of disruptive and differentiating interior and safety technologies for autonomous driving

* Two companies will identify and develop innovative safety and interior solutions linked to different potential occupant positions

* Collaboration will be based on shared expertise and competencies and will involve no capital exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

