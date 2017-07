BRIEF-Faurecia H1 net income group share up at 314.4 million euros

July 21 (Reuters) - FAURECIA:

* SOLID ORGANIC* GROWTH IN VALUE-ADDED SALES OF 8.5%, 550BPS ABOVE WORLDWIDE AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH (+3.0%, SOURCE: IHS AUTOMOTIVE JUNE 2017), TO EUR 8.6 BILLION

* * STRONG GROWTH OF 20% IN OPERATING INCOME, TO EUR 587 MILLION

* SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING MARGIN OF 60BPS, TO 6.8% OF VALUE-ADDED SALES

* * FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOVE EUR 4.00 (PREVIOUS GUIDANCE DATED FEB. 9, 2017 WAS "AROUND EUR 4.00")

* * FY 2017 NET CASH FLOW ABOVE EUR 350M (UNCHANGED VERSUS. GUIDANCE DATED FEB. 9, 2017)

* FY 2017 VALUE-ADDED SALES GROWTH OF +7% (AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES), AROUND 500BPS ABOVE WORLDWIDE AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH (PREVIOUS GUIDANCE DATED FEB. 9, 2017 WAS "+6% (AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES) OR 400BPS ABOVE WORLDWIDE AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH")

* * FY 2017 OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6.6% AND 7.0% OF VALUE-ADDED SALES (PREVIOUS GUIDANCE DATED FEB. 9, 2017 WAS "BETWEEN 6.4% AND 6.8% OF VALUE-ADDED SALES")

* Fully on Track to Achieve 2018 Ambitions

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 314.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 245.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOVE EUR 4.00 (PREVIOUS GUIDANCE DATED FEB. 9, 2017 WAS "AROUND EUR 4.00") * FULLY ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)