July 4 Faurecia says in a statement:
* Signs a new joint venture with dongfeng motor corporation
and expands partnership to faurecia clean mobility
* The new company aims to provide advanced clean mobility
solutions to Dongfeng affiliated OEM brands, for both passenger
cars and commercial vehicles
* Located in Xiangyang, the new joint venture will begin
operations in 2018. The annual sales should reach 1.2 Billion
RMB (€ 155 million) by 2021.
(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)