BRIEF- Toyota Boshoku acquires 4.2 pct stake in TACHI-S for about 3 bln yen
* Says it acquired 1.5 million shares (4.2 percent stake) of Tachi-S Co Ltd for about 3 billion yen, on June 29
June 30FAWER Automotive Parts Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 8.4 million yuan to set up a Changchun-based new material company with partner
* Says it will hold 30 percent stake in the new material company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FH71D3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
STOCKHOLM, June 29 Sweden's Haldex on Thursday said it was withdrawing its support for the bid from German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse as it is unlikely European competition authorities will approve the acquisition.