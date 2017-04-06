BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation expands board of directors

April 6 (Reuters) - FB Financial Corp
* FB Financial Corporation expands board of directors
* FB Financial Corp - Expanded board to ten members from seven members
* FB Financial Corp - Elected J. Jonathan Ayers, James L. Exum and Emily J. Reynolds to fill new board seats
* FB Financial Corp - Ruth E. Johnson, a current board member of FB Financial, intends to retire from board of directors of company and Firstbank
* FB Financial Corp - Upon Johnson's departure, board will decrease to nine members