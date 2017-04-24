FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-FB Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.40
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-FB Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - FB Financial Corp

* FB Financial Corporation reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue rose 7.7 percent to $61.3 million

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FB Financial Corp - net interest income was $30.3 million for Q1 of 2017, compared to $29.0 million for Q4 of 2016

* FB Financial Corp - NIM increased to 4.28% for Q1 of 2017, compared to 3.99% and 4.03% for Q4 of 2016

* FB Financial Corp - loans held for investment at March 31, 2017, rose to $1.90 billion, an increase of $52.2 million, or 11.5% annualized, from Dec 31, 2016

* FB Financial - total deposits increased to $2.70 billion at March 31, compared to $2.47 billion at March 31, 2016, reflecting an annual growth rate of 9.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

