May 5 Fbd Holdings Plc

* Continues to make progress in improving profitability helped by strong underwriting actions and favourable weather year to date

* Hardening of insurance rates has continued into 2017 albeit at a more moderated level

* Injury claims environment remains uncertain and FBD welcomes increased attention and action this is receiving from government

* Year to date group has seen a steady improvement of its key measure, combined operating ratio, towards target range of mid to high nineties