BRIEF-AV Homes announces pricing of $400 million in senior notes
* AV Homes Inc - Priced $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due 2022
April 27 Fbn Holdings Plc:
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 22.9 billion naira versus 21.6 billion naira year ago
* FY net-interest income of 304.4 billion naira versus 265.2 billion naira year ago
* Says dividend per share of 0.20 naira is proposed to shareholders
* St. Joe Co- as of March 31, 2017, company had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $392.6 million, as compared to $416.8 million as of December 31, 2016