BRIEF-FCA U.S. issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed by DoJ

May 23 (Reuters) - FCA U.S. LLC :

* Issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed against co by environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice

* Is currently reviewing the complaint against company by the environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice

* Says been working with epa, carb to clarify issues related to emissions control technology in my 2014-2016 jeep grand cherokee, ram 1500 diesel vehicles

* Says "is disappointed that the DOJ-ENRD has chosen to file this lawsuit" Source text : (bit.ly/2rQ54ta) Further company coverage: