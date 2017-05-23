FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-FCA U.S. issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed by DoJ
May 23, 2017 / 5:34 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-FCA U.S. issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed by DoJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - FCA U.S. LLC :

* Issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed against co by environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice

* Is currently reviewing the complaint against company by the environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice

* Says been working with epa, carb to clarify issues related to emissions control technology in my 2014-2016 jeep grand cherokee, ram 1500 diesel vehicles

* Says "is disappointed that the DOJ-ENRD has chosen to file this lawsuit" Source text : (bit.ly/2rQ54ta) Further company coverage:

