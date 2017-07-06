BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 11.9 pct to C$243.3 mln
* Has capital resources to fulfill ongoing commitments, obligations, to assume funding requirements between now and end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv
* FCA US LLC - price for 2018 Dodge Durango SRT starts at a U.S. Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $62,995 (excluding $1,095 destination)
* FCA US LLC - new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT will start arriving in Dodge dealerships during Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has capital resources to fulfill ongoing commitments, obligations, to assume funding requirements between now and end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yokogawa Electric's group operating profit probably jumped 18% on year to around 6 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei