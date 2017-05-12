FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-FCA US LLC voluntarily recalling estimated 1 million trucks in U.S.
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-FCA US LLC voluntarily recalling estimated 1 million trucks in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC

* FCA US LLC - voluntarily recalling estimated 1 million trucks in U.S.

* FCA US LLC - an FCA US investigation identified a population of vehicles equipped with modules featuring certain types of sensors

* FCA US LLC says voluntarily recalling 1 million trucks to reprogram computer modules that help control restraint-system deployment in rollover situations

* FCA US LLC says affected vehicles are certain 2013-16 ram 1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 ram 3500 pickups

* FCA US LLC- the company is aware of one fatality, two injuries and two accidents that may be related

* FCA US LLC says recall also affects an estimated 216,007 vehicles in Canada; 21,668 in Mexico; and 21,530 outside the NAFTA region

* FCA-If the identified vehicle had significant underbody impact, module may erroneously conclude sensor has failed and activate instrument-cluster warning light Source text:(bit.ly/2q8F4M7) Further company coverage:

